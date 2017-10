To Have & to Hold

Located on the grounds of historic Kaluanui Estate, Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center offers exceptional ways for couples and wedding parties to celebrate that special day. Create unforgettable memories together in a glassblowing or jewelry class, or let Hui No‘eau design your gift baskets and fill them with items made with love on Maui. 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | 808-572-6560 | HuiNoeau.com