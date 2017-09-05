HOT
NOT
event
design
Formal: Vintage glamour with an industrial twist; picture a brick warehouse, romantic lighting and over-the-top décor: velvet-covered wooden tables • natural elements like marble, agates and geodes • rose gold or copper tabletop • bubbly coupes • gold-rimmed china • formal menu cards and invitations • wax seals and calligraphy
Casual: macramé • teepees • greenery • geometric shapes • natural woods
Rustic Décor: clutter • chalkboard signage • mix/matched prints • clothespins of photos • flowers in tin cans • paper lanterns and parasols • white folding chairs • anything plastic • fake flowers
color
Green for tropical weddings • ivory, nude, and neutral tones like pale grey and blue • brushed metallic • loads of texture in monochromatic colors • linens with embellished appliqué
Burlap • acrylic • black • red • Tiffany blue • fuchsia • and (thank goodness!) plaid
flowers
Cascading bouquets • altars sprawling with vases • garden arches • floral trellises • natural foliage • sign-in “books” like pieces of art, surfboards or ‘ukuleles for display at home • garland runners of soft-petaled blooms • tall trumpet vases, candelabras and taper candles • tailored centerpieces • hanging florals
Hand-tied bouquets of loose flowers • blue-dyed orchids • florals submerged in cylinders • mason jars
food
Formal: Food and wine tastings • interactive food stations • grand cakes atop linen • frosting with ruffles, pleats and sugar flowers • late-night sliders and furikake fries • mixologists whipping up cocktails infused with local distillations
Casual: Food stations • craft cocktail bars • charcuterie boards on each table. High pomp or low key, the healthier the better
Anything unhealthy: Cupcakes • candy bars • popcorn bars • bad mixers • cheap wine • plastic cups and disposable plates
fashion
Off-the-shoulder dresses • plunging V-necks • nude dresses with lace overlays • ruffles • feathers • tiered skirts • fluttery sleeves o billowing bishop sleeves • removable skirts • big old earrings and hair accessories • For the groom: Classic suit in navy or black • embroidered or appliquéd lapels • contrasting tie, scarf, unusual vest • For the daring: narrowed-to-the-ankle trousers and classic shoes • embroidered shirts • suspenders • hats
Strapless A-lines • hot tuxedos • tan lines and bad spray tans • slippahs • shorts • unbuttoned shirts • jewelry overload • messy or overdone hair • caterpillar eyelashes • shoes that clash with the dress
lighting
Chandeliers • lanterns • Edison bulbs • light fixtures strung from trees • uplighting with soft gel filters • gobo lighting • candles in sheltered areas • Where there’s wind: upscale battery-operated “candles” and even candelabras with wax candles and battery interior
Paper lanterns • anything without a dimmer • lights submerged in cylinders or under table • neon or harsh LEDs
tech
Video conferencing • Facebook live • mobile apps • drone footage • digital mapping • 3D printed, laser-cut cake toppers • Day of: “snap and chat” images for social media • selfie and slow-mo booths • live webcasting • Pinterest boards • Unplugged or supercharged, ask everyone to turn off cellphones and other distractions during the ceremony. Let the pros get their photos without guests waving cellphones in the air.
Friends, not pros, capturing the moment
entertainment
Big band, swing, funk or rock • street performers • DJs for a change of pace. And put a soundtrack to your ceremony: slack-key guitar, saxophone, strings, keyboard . . . even mariachi
iPod uncurated by a DJ • too-loud bands • poorly attired musicians (Yes, you can tell them what to wear.)