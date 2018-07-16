FOR SALE

MAKENA SURF C205

Offering spectacular ocean and beach views, this ideally located and beautifully remodeled 2-bedroom/2-bath condominium has custom cabinetry, granite countertops, Koa wood flooring throughout, and a spacious lānai to enjoy amazing sunsets. It is a must-see Maui property. Call Melissa Z. Montgomery at Wailea Realty Corp. | MelissaOnMaui.com | 808-281-1751

FOR RENT

NAPILI HALE





Generations have gathered under century-old monkeypod trees at the 4-bedroom/4-bath Napili Hale, one of the last large kama‘āina properties in northwest Maui. Just steps from a sunset-crescent beach, this home is imbued with classic Hawaiian charm. Your new tradition of Maui memories starts here. VRBO.com/1156731 | AirBnB.com/rooms/927887 | 808-283-3131