Sustaining Culture

Hāna’s families teach acclaimed chefs about living off the land—and remind themselves what it means to be Hawaiian.

Story by Lehia Apana | Photography by Kevin Brock

“I’m out of my element!” hollers Andrew Le, owner and executive chef of The Pig and the Lady on Oʻahu. Like a player in a game of Twister, he stretches one elbow to the sky and tucks his other arm behind his back, only his broad stance keeping him upright. He lets out a jittery laugh before acknowledging, “But that’s why I’m here.”

“Here” is Hāna, a remote town on Maui’s east coast that’s considered one of the last Hawaiian frontiers. Le has come to experience Hāna Kū, an invitation-only semiannual event that brings master chefs together with local fishermen, hunters, and farmers. Held at Ala Kukui, a nonprofit center for Native Hawaiian advancement, these intimate weekends are equal parts cultural classroom and chef’s table, sprinkled with Hāna charm.

Cloaked in a knotted throw net, Le crouches gingerly before releasing the glossy mesh in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it burst. The net unfurls into a circle before landing on the grass, and raucous delight erupts from the dozen or so onlookers. This is just practice; the true test comes moments later as the group heads makai (towards the ocean) to fish for the evening’s ingredients.

According to Kauʻi Kanakaʻole, Ala Kukui executive director and the weekend’s host, “Hāna kū” is a saying Hāna residents use to describe the more rustic, backcountry people who live simply, yet richly.” She launched the series in 2016 to celebrate local families who embody this lifestyle.

Since that time, Kanakaʻole has welcomed the Akoi, Lind and Park families of Hāna—whose roots and ties to the area span generations—joined by a Who’s Who lineup of Maui chefs, including Isaac Bancaco, executive chef at Andaz Maui; Sheldon Simeon of Top Chef acclaim and owner of restaurants Tin Roof Maui and Lineage; Kyle Kawakami of the award-winning Maui Fresh Streatery food truck; and Bella Toland, former executive chef at Travaasa Hāna; as well as several chefs from Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island.

Watch this video to learn more about Hāna Ku:

At today’s Hāna Kū, local fishermen arrive, armed with diving fins, a stockpile of fishing poles, spears, and a trove of knowledge that their fathers and grandfathers have passed down to them over a lifetime. Like a cast of ʻaʻama crabs clinging to the charcoal-colored cliff side, the fishermen and chefs scurry past the surging surf below until they’re out of sight. Hours later, and their bags a few pounds heavier, they return ashore and pour their haul into an oversized cooler filled with ice.

By 5 o’clock a small and eclectic group has assembled on the grounds of Ala Kukui. At one end of the property, two men transform fresh kalo (taro) into poi, each strike of the pōhaku (stone) on the wooden papa (board) creating a familiar cadence that for these residents can only mean a feast will soon commence. Kids of all sizes and ages scamper through the crowd, their laughter adding to the evening’s soundtrack. The table at the center of the outdoor lānai is a food magnet. Every few minutes, a new dish is squeezed into the spread.

Throughout the weekend, versions of this scene will replay with each meal. The Hāna families provide the ingredients—lobster and fish caught just hours earlier, wild boar from the mountains, morsels of prized ʻopihi (limpets). Others gather produce from the Ala Kukui grounds and nearby Mahele Farm. In the kitchen, chefs talk story over chopping boards and steamy pots.

With no set itinerary and no planned menu, these weekends unfold with an easy camaraderie. Impromptu dishes are inspired by the day’s bounty, and while guests scatter throughout the day, everyone faithfully appears just in time for each meal.

Chef Bancaco, who has participated in three Hāna Kū weekends, sees food as a kind of icebreaker between the chefs and Hāna families. “When you go there, you’re putting your heart on a plate to make that connection with the people of Hāna.”

The connection goes both ways: the chefs and the Hāna families learn from one another, inspired by their different skills and simply honored to be in each other’s company.

Says Kanakaʻole, “These guys who live off the land don’t always see their lifestyle as important for others to understand, but I think that starts to change [at] Hāna Kū.”

Rick Rutiz agrees. An Ala Kukui board member, he’s also the founder of Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke, a nonprofit program that teaches Hāna youth carpentry skills.

“In our Western society, some of these guys are looked down upon because they don’t have a forty-hour-a-week job . . . but they’re providers for their families and the community, and they’re perpetuators of cultural knowledge,” he says, voicing the need to elevate respect for their lifestyle. “I don’t believe the answers are all about getting high test scores and sending them off to some university. A lot of the kids just want to [raise] a family and continue the ways of Hāna, and if that’s acknowledged by the outside as a sign of success, then we’re winning.”

These families may choose a subsistence lifestyle, but throughout the weekend, they share their enthusiasm and their secret places—something almost unheard of among area locals. And with good reason: many of Hāna’s two thousand or so residents live off the land and waters they so fiercely guard.

“A lof of Hāna people see this ʻike [knowledge] as kapu [sacred] because our kūpuna [ancestors] taught us that it’s supposed to only go down in the family,” explains Nakua Konohia-Lind.

The twenty-four-year-old Hāna resident is a crewmember on the voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa, and recently completed its three-year Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage. That experience, he says, showed him the value of sharing cultural knowledge in order to preserve it for future generations.

“A lot of us Hāna people are so used to just doing these things and keeping to ourselves, not realizing that what we do here can help our culture and people prosper,” he explains. “With any kind of cultural practice—whether it’s hula, voyaging, lāʻau lapaʻau [medicine]—sharing it is a way to keep it going.”

Adds his brother, Bronson Konohia-Lind, “It’s good to see all the families come together—from the oldest ones getting pushed in the wheelchair, to the babies in the stroller. It’s about the knowledge, tradition, and culture being passed down from all these generations.”

For Kanakaʻole, a former teacher at Hāna High School, the importance of subsistence skills extends beyond having fresh food. Rather than simply sharing their knowledge, she hopes Hāna’s families will be inspired to more deeply explore their own cultural practices.

“Instead of just practicing these traditions, the hope is that they culturally identify with those places,” she says. “For example, how is that particular fish related to the name of the area and how does that relate to the tide and the moon?”

Hāna Kū is a step in that direction. “The Hāna families become these experts,” Kanaka‘ole says. “I think it’s the first time they really see themselves in that light. They start to look at their practices as not just feeding their family, but continuing a cultural relationship with the land.”

***

Enjoy a taste of Hāna Kū during the second annual ʻAha ʻĀina, A Hāna to Table Culinary Experience, held July 14, 2018, from 5 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Ala Kukui. Tickets start at $175 per person. Seating is limited; advance purchase required. Proceeds benefit Ala Kukui’s community programs. Visit AlaKukui.org for details.