Grow Your Food Product Business

Between January and November 2018, MFIX will offer two 8-week programs and accommodate 12-participants each. The cohorts will receive training on: food safety, good manufacturing practices, industry trends, business planning, marketing, nutritional analysis, packaging, financing for food business, and export regulations. Participants will work closely with mentors and coaches to prepare their pitch presentation, using the Business Model Generation approach to strategic planning. The MFIX program culminates in a one-day entrepreneurial networking event that showcases each cohort through a competitive “Pitch” to a panel of judges and a diverse group of industry members including; angel investors, venture capitalists, food companies, wholesalers and retailers, and other potential partners and customers.

Native Hawaiian, women and minority business owners are strongly encouraged to apply.

MENTORING FROM COMMUNITY & INDUSTRY EXPERTS (WEEKLY):

Food Industry Fundamentals

Product Development

Legal | Accounting

Business | Marketing Planning

Branding, Design & Packaging

Supply Sourcing and Production Facilities

Distribution Channels

Financing

PITCH EVENT

Pitch Training – learn how to pitch your business

Product Showcase – present your business to investors and distributors

Award – opportunity to compete for small grant award

Connections – opportunity to work with leading food industry and business mentors and coaches

Certified Kitchen – access to test kitchen facilities during course

The Maui Food Industry X-celerator (MFIX) is the first food-industry business accelerator program in the State of Hawai’i. The UHMC Maui Food Innovation Center has developed a comprehensive program to allow local food entrepreneurs, chefs/restauranteurs, and agribusinesses the opportunity to participate in a business incubator activity that is geared towards and addresses the special challenges and opportunities of the food industry. A cohort training model is employed to create a supportive community of fellow food entrepreneurs with added exposure to a diverse group of organizations and agencies who can help them succeed.

DEADLINE TO APPLY:

August 25, 2018

Schedule & Program: 8-weeks on Monday evenings from 6 PM – 9 PM, 1:1 Pitch Training, and Product Showcase

Location: UHMC Maui Food Innovation Research Kitchen. Laulima Building Room 106

Contact: Chris Speere, Site Coordinator – speere@hawaii.edu

Program Start Date: Sept. 17, 2018 – Nov. 5, 2018

Cost: $349

maui.hawaii.edu/foodinnovation

About the Maui Food Innovation Center

The Maui Food Innovation Center (MFIC) provides business and technological expertise to food and agricultural entrepreneurs throughout the State of Hawai’i and connects them with industry leaders. A program of University of Hawai‘i Maui College, MFIC helps farmers, food manufacturers, and chefs/restauranteurs increase profitability through the development of new value-added food products, reduces our dependence on imports, and contributes to the sustainability of an island- based agriculture