Holiday Gift Guide 2017

HIS & HERS

Rock Her World

Lapis and agate click in this 18” necklace, $850, by Marvis Collective, a global source for one-of-a-kind jewelry, custom clothing and designer exclusives. At Le Surf Wailea at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort, 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea 875-4100.

Tote? Sweet!

It’s a woman’s prerogative to change her mind — which is why Lilly Pulitzer’s beach bather’s reversible canvas tote comes in iconic prints, with removable pouch. 22 1/2”W x 14 3/4”H x 9 1/4”D, $108. At Pink Lilia, a Lilly Pulitzer signature store, Grand Wailea, 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 875-1234, LillyPulitzer.com

Make the World Her Oyster

She’ll collect compliments everywhere she goes, wearing Maui Divers’ freshwater pearl bracelet in 14K white gold. $695. Multiple store locations. MauiDivers.com

Forget Sugarplums

Sweet Paradise Chocolatier handcrafts chocolate with decadent fillings like passion fruit, creamy caramel, mac-nut ganache and coconut cream brûlée. Tiered box of 16 assorted truffles and chocolates, $55. 34 Wailea Gateway, Wailea, 344-1040, ChocolateOnMaui.com

Mālie Christmas

Mālie Organics’ all-natural fragrances embody the romance of the islands. Indulge her senses with plumeria eau de parfum (shown), pikake, coconut vanilla, hibiscus, or mango nectar. $45. Kamaha‘o Spa, Hyatt Regency Maui, 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kā‘anapali, 661-1234, Maile.com

Long Story, Shorts

Standard issue for all Hawai‘i lifeguards, Maui Rippers board shorts are proudly worn by the most respected watermen in the world. They’re just as comfortable and stylish on land. $45.95 at Collections, 3677 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-0781, CollectionsMauiInc.com

Time and Tide

Martin & MacArthur’s ruggedly handsome men’s watch features a solid koa band crafted from its private stock on Hawai‘i Island, and mother-of-pearl face embossed with Roman numerals. Lightweight and splash/water resistant, it’s available exclusively at Martin & MacArthur. $645. At Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 667-7422; and The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, 1 Ritz Carlton Dr., Kapalua, 214-9874

Joyeux Noël

Put a smile on his face with luxurious Cade grooming products from L’Occitane En Provence. Shown: Luxurious, spicy and woodsy shaving cream, $29; after-shave balm, $34; shaving soap, $14, in shaving bowl, $29. 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 419-6804, USA.Loccitane.com

For the Chairman of the Board

Wave if your guy is nuts about surfing. Better yet, give him Richard Kenvin’s Surf Craft: Designs and the Culture of Board Riding. The hardcover book features 150 color images and insightful text. $29.95, at Barnes & Noble, 325 Keawe St., Lahaina, 662-1300, BarnesAndNoble.com

KEIKI (KIDS) + HOME

Move Over, Moana!

Since 1923, the Madame Alexander Doll Company has sparked young imaginations. At Maui Toy Works, each winsome wahine doll wears an outfit handmade on Maui. 18” high, $89–$103. In Lahaina Cannery Mall, 1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina, 661-4766; and Pioneer Inn, 658 Wharf St., Lahaina, 661-4849

Boys and Curls

What surfer in training wouldn’t be stoked to hit the waves in this slate-and-neon long-sleeved rash guard and Tribal Shark True Boardies board shorts? $42 each at Droplets, 1169 Makawao Ave., #102, Makawao, 205-1751

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Made on Maui, this Posey Playset has a tiered dress with smocking and matching panties. $39. At Blue Ginger in Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului, 871-7002; The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 891-0772; and Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 661-1666. BlueGinger.com

Bring Home Tako

Who could resist wrapping their arms around this vibrantly colored, plush octopus by Wishpets? $29.95. Maui Ocean Center, 192 Mā‘alaea Rd., Mā‘alaea, 270-7061, MauiOceanCenter.com

Totally Tubular!

Keiki seven and older will be thrilled to learn to surf in a safe and comfortable environment with the fun and professional surf instructors of Rivers to the Sea. Group, semiprivate and one-on-one lessons, $119–$279. 126 Hinau St., Unit A, Lahaina, 280-8795, RiversToTheSea.com

Basket Case

Adorned in cowry shells and handmade in Indonesia, these decorative lidded baskets are as practical as they are handsome. Small (7”x6”), $100; large (11 1/2”x7 1/2”), $200, at Pearl Butik, 71 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia, 857-8899, PearlButik.com

The Right Stuff

Bring a touch of island comfort into your home with a handmade cotton-and-linen pillow featuring coral branches embroidered on a background of sand. 22”x22”, $195 at Pacific Home, 221 Lalo St., Kahului, 727-8300, Pacific-Home.com

Go Dutch

Le Creuset’s iconic Dutch oven is a welcome addition to any home cook or professional chef’s kitchen. Cast iron makes it ideal for roasting, braising or slow cooking. Range of colors (shown: cerise); 2 to 15 1/2 quarts, $200 to $675. Marmac Home & Kitchen 334 Alamaha St., Kahului, 877-3931

Go Organic

Textured ceramic and asymmetrical rims give this eye-catching vase organic appeal even before you add greenery and flowers. Each piece is unique. Shown: 12”x30”x35”, $127, at HUE Interior Design & Home Furnishings, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-6910, MauiHue.com

Plate Tectonics

Create a stir with melamine plates that look like ceramic, are dishwasher safe, and sturdy enough for a day at the beach. 9” diameter, set of 4 for $28 at Hale Zen, 180 Dickenson St., Lahaina, 661-4802, HaleZen.com

STOCKING STUFFERS

Take Note

These colorful mini notebooks by Bradley & Lily are the perfect size for purse or pocket and come in a variety of designs. (Shown: Rainforest and Bold Surfboard.) 40 blank pages, 3 1/2” x 5 1/2”, $5 at Collections, 3677 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-0781, CollectionsMauiInc.com

Recipe for a Happy Kitchen

Keep (or share) your favorite recipes on these 100% cotton cards by Aloha Letterpress. Set of 20 cards, 5 1/4” x 4 3/4”, individually printed on an antique press using hand-blended inks. $35 includes easel. • Cleaning’s a pleasure with an eco-friendly Swedish dishcloth by Three Bluebirds, a whimsical alternative to sponges and paper towels. $7. Find them at Biasa Rose, 104 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-8602.

Sweeten Their Holidays

Liliko‘i butter by Jamie’s Jams are made in small batches, using fresh Waipoli liliko‘i (passion fruit), sugar and eggs. 8 oz. jar, $14, at MauiWine’s Tasting Room in ‘Ulupalakua, 878-6058; Maui Coffee Roasters, 444 Hāna Hwy., Kahului, 877-2877; and by special order at JamieWoodburn1@gmail.com.

Carry the One

Sky Dreams’ Ko‘olina Sunset zippered clutch is lined and waterproof — the perfect way to carry essentials to the beach, the pool, or around the town. 8 1/2” x 13”x 2”, $40 at Paper Garden, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului, 871-5541

Salts for Every Season

Treasured in the islands and around the world, Sea Salts of Hawai‘i’s gourmet cooking salts add flavor to your food and aloha to your journey. Set of three, ‘alaea, kona and uahi, $18.99 at Island Gourmet Market in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea, 874-5055, IslandGourmetHawaii.com

Farm to Spoon

Haleakala Creamery handcrafts decadent, spreadable caramel sauces with local ingredients (including milk from Maui goats and cows) in five yummy flavors like Hawaiian vanilla (shown). 2 oz. and 6 oz. jars. At Island Gourmet Market in The Shops at Wailea; Kula Country Farms, Tutu’s Pantry in Kīhei, Mana Foods in Pā‘ia, Maui Ocean Center in Mā‘alaea, and MauiWine at Ulupalakua Ranch.