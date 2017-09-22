For Your Maui Wedding

HUI NO‘EAU: To Have & to Hold

Located on the grounds of historic Kaluanui Estate, Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center offers exceptional ways for couples and wedding parties to celebrate that special day. Create unforgettable memories together in a glassblowing or jewelry class, or let Hui No‘eau design your gift baskets and fill them with items made with love on Maui. 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao | 808-572-6560 | HuiNoeau.com

KĀ‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL

Seeking a site for your perfect Maui wedding? You’ll find that ideal setting at one of Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel’s many oceanfront and garden locations. Our wedding specialists are here to help you plan the event of your dreams. 2525 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali | 1-800-262-8450 | KaanapaliWeddings.com

PERFECTION BRA FITTING SALON

Let the romance begin before you walk down the aisle, the moment you slip into the most feminine lingerie of your life. For a day filled with highlights, we focus on your most intimate moment with the mirror. Our professional fitting ensures that women of all sizes and shapes will nod “I do” at that instant. 39 Central Ave., Wailuku | 808-495-7232 | PerfectionBraFitting.com

SHERATON MAUI

Say “I do” at sunset at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, set on 23 oceanfront acres along Kā‘anapali Beach. The resort features stunning spaces for every occasion — from beachside ceremonies to lavish receptions on the 12,000-square-foot Ocean Lawn. 2605 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali | 808-662-8159 | Sheraton-Maui.com/maui-weddings

THE TREEHOUSE AT HOTEL WAILEA

Set within a canopy of mango and avocado trees, this dramatic venue features stunning ocean views. We specialize in romantic rendezvous and private cocktail parties. And for a unique culinary experience, enjoy a seven-course, private-chef dinner hosted by our award-winning restaurant — Hawai‘i’s first and only Relais & Chateaux restaurant. 555 Kaukahi St., Wailea | Reservations: catering@HotelWailea.com, or visit HotelWailea.com/dining.