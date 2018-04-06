Feast Hawaiian Style at Hyatt Regency Maui

Don’t miss this feast!

Thursday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Halona Kai Lawn, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

feast hawaiian style

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa and TV show Cooking Hawaiian Style invite you to experience a special meal inspired by the melting pot of cultures that have influenced local cuisine.

Japengo chefs

In celebration of the show’s 100th episode, enjoy amazing dishes presented by chefs Gevin Utrillo and Jin Hosono of the resort’s award-winning restaurant, Japengo with mo’olelo (story) from TV show host Lanai Tabura.

$137 per person.

Advanced reservations required.
Please call 808-667-4727.


