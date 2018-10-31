Farm to Glass: Cocktail Recipes

When it comes to finding ingredients for refreshing and flavorful cocktails, there’s no place like home.

Story by Becky Speere | Photography by Kali Speere

Haleakalā Sunrise

Courtesy of Pacific’O

Located in Kula, 3,500 feet up the slopes of Haleakalā, O’o Farms grows farm-to-glass ingredients for Pacific’O restaurant in Lahaina. Bright orange and fresh, mandarin juice is the star of Haleakalā Sunrise. A garnish of sunflower petals creates a palette as beautiful as the House of the Sun.

1 ounce St. George Botanivore gin

½ ounce St. George Bruto Americano

1 ounce mandarin orange juice

3 dashes Angostura bitters

¾ ounce simple syrup (1:1 sugar-to-water ratio)

splash of soda or sparking water

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into a martini or coupe glass. Float a few organic sunflower petals as garnish.

Da Funky Farmer

Courtesy of The Mill House

The namesake of the Doctor Funk cocktail is Bernard Funk, the physician who took care of Robert Louis Stevenson (of Treasure Island fame) when the author lived in Samoa. Da Funky Farmer is a nod to the Doctor Funk cocktail, but uses primarily local ingredients. We created a grenadine recipe with Maui-grown jaboticaba and cane juice pressed in-house; macadamia-nut orgeat using Maui macadamia nuts; and KōHana heirloom Hawaiian cane rum. Lastly, it’s garnished with Kumu Farms fennel fronds. — Dane Dostert, head mixologist/sustainability coordinator, The Mill House at Maui Tropical Plantation

1 ounce KōHana Rum

1 ounce Plantation Jamaica Rum

½ ounce jaboticaba grenadine

½ ounce macadamia-nut orgeat

½ ounce lime Juice

1/3 ounce St. George Absinthe

Build all ingredients in a shaker tin, give a quick shake with ice, and strain into an empty Tom Collins or bamboo glass, or any tiki-style vessel. Fill glass completely with crushed ice. Top with 1/3 ounce St. George Absinthe (floated on top of the drink after finishing) and garnish with an extra-funky fennel frond.