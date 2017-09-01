Photography: Mykle Coyne | Creative Direction: John Giordani | Styling: Conn Brattain / Tori Speere | Hair & Makeup: Ry-n Shimabuku | Models: Larson Talent Hawai‘i’s Savannah Gankiewicz & Shen Gandolfo | Table Decor: Kimiko Hosaki/Elements by K.H & Co. | Florals: Teresa Sena Design | Assistants: Shelby Lynch, Kamehana Lee, Savy Janssen | Location: Haiku Mill, Ha‘ikū, Maui

WINDOW DRESSING

HER ruffled floral-print chiffon dress by Love Sam, $318, at Pearl and Pearl Seaside. Blush ruffle shoes by Steve Madden, $15, at Ross. 14K yellow-gold raindrop pendant with golden South Sea pearl and diamond accent, $1,679; 14K yellow-gold raindrop earrings with golden South Sea pearls and diamond accent, $1,399, both at Na Hoku, The Shops at Wailea, Whalers Village and NaHoku.com. HIS lilac linen shirt by Original Paperbacks, $95, at Biasa Rose. Grey stretch-linen drawstring pants, $195, by James Perse at Cabana, Four Seasons Resort Maui. Straw hat, stylist’s own.

TICKLED PINK

HER coral wrap dress by Misa, $210, at Nuage Bleu. Silver-and-gold lurex high heels by Nine West, $24, at T.J. Maxx. Large cushion ring and necklace with morganite center and diamond accents, small round ring and matching earrings with rose-quartz center and amethyst accents, all set in 18K rose gold, by Lisa Nik, prices on request at Baron & Leeds, The Shops at Wailea and Whalers Village. Rose lurex-and-straw tote by Cappelli Straworld, $38, at Makana in The Shops at Grand Wailea. HIS petal-pink linen shirt by Original Paperbacks, $95, at Biasa Rose. Faded-rose cotton shorts by Joe’s Jeans, $118, at Homme by Nature. Hand-painted orange ombre pillows (on sofa) by Maui artist Annie Fischer, $89–$186 at Pacific Home.