BAREFOOT BUGGY

Ready to go for a ride? If you can handle a stick shift, you can drive a buggy. There are four comfy seats for you and your crew, plus a “bikini top” in case it rains. The engine has plenty of power to keep you zipping down any road you choose. BarefootBuggy.com | 808-495-6797

KĀ‘ANAPALI GOLF COURSES

Looking for a fun and healthy family activity? Check out Maui’s only FootGolf course at Kā‘anapali. A perfect sport for families, FootGolf combines soccer and golf. Available on the Kai Course after 4 p.m. daily. $15/person; $5 to rent a soccer ball. For reservations, call 808-661-3691.

KAI KANANI SAILING CHARTERS

Expect a blend of luxury and adventure aboard the Kai Kanani, South Maui’s luxury sailing catamaran, located minutes away from Wailea in Mākena. Featuring Maui’s most professional boat crew and a top-shelf menu, Kai Kanani Sailing Charters is your adventure company. 34 Wailea Gateway Center, Kīhei | KaiKanani.com | 808-879-7218

MAUI COUNTRY CLUB

Just in time for summer (and available year-round), Maui Country Club’s activities include golf, tennis, swimming, fitness classes, special events and a great restaurant. It’s casual and fun for members of all ages. Check out the 60-day membership experience today. 48 Nonohe Place, Spreckelsville | MauiCountryClub.org | Facebook: @MauiCountryClub | Instagram: @MyMauiCountryClub | 808-877-7893

MAUI HEALING RETREAT

We all need a reset now and then to gain clarity and focus in our lives. At Maui Healing Retreat, you can customize the various packages and retreats, such as spiritual awakening, or cleansing or detox. 505 Auli‘i Drive, Makawao | MauiHealingRetreat.com | Info@MauiHealingRetreat.com | 808-870-3711

MAUI STARGAZING

Join Maui Stargazing for a breathtaking sunset at Haleakalā summit, followed by a fascinating laser tour of the constellations. View planets, galaxies, nebulae and star clusters through a 12-inch telescope. Warm outerwear and hot beverages keep guests toasty warm. MauiStargazing.com | 808-298-8254

MYSTERY MAUI ESCAPE ROOM

Perfect for couples, families and friends, this escape game is a live, physical adventure where you need to find clues, solve puzzles and open locks within 60 minutes. This indoor fun is an ideal nighttime or rainy-day activity. 81 North Market Street, Suite 200, Wailuku | Book online at MysteryMaui.com or call 808-249-2062.

ROYAL LAHAINA RESORT

Join us September 26 through 30 at the Royal Lahaina Resort’s High Powered Doubles Tennis Camp. Players ranked 4.0–5.5 will learn strategies from top-notch doubles coaches, including the Bryan Brothers, the winningest team in the sport. Packages start at $3,595. Learn more at RoyalLahaina.com/Explore/Doubles-Tennis-Camp.aspx | Tennis camp reservations: 808-264-0752 | Hotel reservations: 800-222-5642

SUNSHINE HELICOPTERS

Explore the hidden wonders of Maui and Moloka‘i that can only be discovered by air — places where no one has ever set foot. View remote valleys, rugged coastlines, lush jungle vegetation reminiscent of prehistoric times, and spectacular vistas, including excellent views of Haleakalā Crater, ‘Ohe‘o Pools, and the Hāna rainforest. Discover Moloka‘i’s spectacular north shore, home to Hawai‘i’s tallest waterfalls and the world’s tallest sea cliffs, towering some 3,000 feet from summit to shoreline. 808-877-3167 | SunshineHelicopters.com

WAILEA GOLF CLUB

With three gorgeous courses, over 150 awards, and an array of amenities and services, the Wailea Golf Club offers more high-caliber golf and hours of on-course fun than any other resort in Hawai‘i. Seasonal specials and great family rates available. WaileaGolf.com | 808-875-7450