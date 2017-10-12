The Enlightened Home

The best way to make a brilliant statement? Whisper.

Compiled by Conn Brattain

1. COCONUT CREAM

Palecek’s “Adrift” wall sculpture transforms coconut wood into hand-cut petals finished in milky tones, with a clear acrylic outer edge and stainless-steel frame. 45½”square by ½” deep, $3,248 at HUE, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-6910, MauiHue.com

2. FEATHER YOUR NEST

Grey velvet cranes rise to any occasion on this white cotton-canvas pillow with feather/down insert by Pacific Home Luxe. Also available with black cranes, the 22” sq. pillow is $195 at Pacific Home, 221 Lalo St., Kahului, 727-8300, PacificHome.com

3. SEA SIDES

Aluminum coral branches support mother-of-pearl tops, making these coastal end tables the perfect setting for your tropical cocktail. Small, 13¼”x16¼”, $229; large, 16”x19½”, $269; at Beach House Furnishings, 330 Ohukai Rd., Kīhei, 891-2010, BeachHouseDesignMaui.com

4. TRAY CHIC

You’d expect cookbook author (and country-music star) Trisha Yearwood to keep food in mind with her home collection, and rightly so. Her nesting trays have mango-wood bases and aluminum edges hammered in a persimmon pattern. Small, 12½”x3”; large, 15¼”x3¼”. Set of 2, $90 at Home World, 374 Hanakai, St., Kahului, 877-5503, HomeWorld.com

5. STRING THEORY

We figure what makes this Oslo club chair so attractive is how it combines environmentally friendly Viro wicker, plantation teak, and aluminum feet with cushions you can order in diverse colors and patterns. Base price, including cushion, $1,270 at Outdoor Living, 261 Lalo St., Kahului, 873-8325, OutdoorLivingHawaii.com

6. CURVE YOUR ENTHUSIASM

European tile studio Kaza and Walker Zanger teamed up to create Lantern, a tile whose ribbed yet soft texture draws inspiration from George Nelson’s iconic 1947 lantern lamps. In Scenic Canyon Gloss on concrete, each segment measures 12¼”x3 9¤16”. Call for prices or to inquire about the collection. Maui Marble & Granite, 874 Alua St., Wailuku, 242-8400, MauiMarbleAndGranite.com

7. FACE VALUE

Curt Stevens’s contemporary tiki cups are wheel-thrown, hand-carved porcelain with a natural, unglazed exterior, celadon rim and interior glaze. Dishwasher, microwave and food safe. $45 each at the Four Seasons Resort Artist Showcase, Sundays 8 a.m.—1:30 p.m. 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea; all Maui Hands locations, MauiHands.com; and CurtMaui.com

8. SMOKING POT

Get great outdoor-smoked flavor indoors with RESTO by Demeyere’s 11” stovetop stainless-steel smoker. $100 at Marmac Home & Kitchen, 334 Alamaha St., Kahului, 877-3931