Design Maui

Maui Architectural Group

Maui Architectural Group’s award-winning team of Hawai‘i architects provides home and commercial design services, permitting assistance, and construction oversight. We have decades of experience providing sustainable design solutions to meet any budget, and will work closely with you to ensure a successful project. 2331 W. Main St., Wailuku | MauiArch.com | Peter@MauiArch.com | 808-244-9011

Architectural Design & Construction, Inc. (ADC)

Architectural Design & Construction, Inc. (ADC) is Maui’s award-winning custom home builder and architectural firm specializing in residential construction and renovations. ADC was selected as one of the “Best Custom Home Builders in Hawaii” by Home Builder’s Digest and Custom Home Magazine. www.ADCMaui.com | Info@ADCMaui.com | 808-986-8300

Retractable Screen Solutions

Retractable Screen Solutions has been in business since 2001 and offers manual and automated screen solutions for openings up to 30 feet wide. The mesh type varies from transparent insect screens to a 90 percent solar mesh—a perfect solution for island living. Instagram: @RSSMaui | RSSMaui@gmail.com | 808-936-1825

Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

Allow Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery to be the solution for your plumbing, lighting and appliance needs. Here, you’ll find the best selection of products, like the Bosch DLX dishwasher, available exclusively at Ferguson. 335 Hukilike St., Kahului | fergusonshowrooms.com | 808-877-4460

HUE

Most homes have at least one awkward space. In this lovely Pineapple Hill home, it was a pass-through into the master bedroom. We leaned an oversized mirror against the wall to give the space dramatic design sense; grasscloth wall coverings and cozy reading chairs add warmth. Inquire about HUE’s interior design services: 210 Alamaha St., Kahului | MauiHue.com | 808-873-6910