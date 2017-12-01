Maui Contest: December

Italian dinner

Enter to Win: Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Contest

Prize: $100 to Taverna in Kapalua

Submit your contact information and be entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Taverna—winner of the 2017 Gold ʻAipono Restaurant Awards for Best New Restaurant & Best Bar.

Taverna

CONTEST RULES:

  • Contest active December 1 – December 31, 2017
  • No purchase necessary to enter or win.
  • Winner will be selected by January 7 and announced on our website and Facebook page.
  • Winner will be notified via email or phone.
  • Only one entry allowed per person.
  • Employees and immediate family members of participating sponsors and/or Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine are not eligible to win.

