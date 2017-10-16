Maui Contest: October

maui dining contest

Enter to Win: Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Contest

Prize: $50 to Roasted Chiles in Kīhei

Submit your contact information and be entered to win a $50 gift certificate to Roasted Chiles—2nd place winner for Maui’s Best Mexican Food in 2017.

>> CLICK HERE TO ENTER CONTEST <<

 

CONTEST RULES:

  • Contest active October 15 – October 31, 2017
  • No purchase necessary to enter or win.
  • Winner will be selected by November 7 and announced on our website and Facebook page.
  • Winner will be notified via email or phone.
  • Only one entry allowed per person.
  • Employees and immediate family members of participating sponsors and/or Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine are not eligible to win.

