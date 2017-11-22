Cake Noodles Recipe

Hāmākua Ali‘i Mushroom, Kula Onion, Otani Farm Carrots, Baby Bok Choy, Zucchini

Yield: 10–12 servings

Prep Time: 60 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Noodles

1 pound fresh saimin (Hong Kong egg noodles)

4 tablespoons oil

Place the noodles in a large pot of boiling water for 2–3 minutes. Drain noodles into a colander. Heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the drained noodles and spread evenly to form a noodle cake that covers the bottom of the pan. Cook the noodles crisp and golden brown. Flip the noodle cake over to crisp the other side. You may need to add more oil to complete the process. Remove the crisp noodle cake to a cutting board, cut into square portions and arrange on a serving platter.

Vegetable Stir-fry

1/2 cup Kula onions, sliced 1/2 inch wide

2 cups Hāmākua Ali‘i mushrooms, sliced 1 inch long x 1/4 inch thick

sliced 1 inch long x 1/4 inch thick 1/2 cup carrots, peeled, sliced 1/8 inch thick

1/2 cup zucchini, sliced into 1/4 inch half rounds

1/2 cup red bell peppers, 1 inch dice

2 cups baby bok choy, cut into 1 inch pieces

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

Cut vegetables per instructions in the ingredients list. Heat a large wok on high heat. Add the oil and stir-fry the vegetables, keeping them crisp. Do not overcook. Add the thickened seasoned sauce below and serve over the crispy noodle cake.

Sauce

3 cups chicken stock

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

Slurry to thicken sauce

6 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup water

Place chicken stock and seasonings in a saucepot; bring to a boil. Mix the cornstarch and water together and whisk into the boiling stock to thicken. Keep hot to add to the vegetable stir-fry.