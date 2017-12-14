Maui Boy Scouts Donate Toys to Needy Keiki

WAILUKU, Maui, Hawaii — At a Court of Honor and Christmas party held at the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission social hall on December 12, 2017, the Boy Scouts of Troop 40 donated dozens of brand new toys to the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center for distribution to needy children for Christmas.

Scoutmaster Dave Merchant said the Scouts donated new toys instead of participating in a gift exchange with one another.

“All of us at the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center want to personally acknowledge Troop 40’s donation of gifts for our keiki during their Court of Honor & Christmas Party. You went above and beyond to make sure that a part of our mission to heal children of abuse and neglect during the holidays was successful. We just want you to know that it is people like you that make the Friends so successful in achieving our mission year after year. You have shown all of us the true meaning of giving and the value of the scouts honor to our community,” said Friends of the Children’s Justice Center Executive Director Paul Tonnessen.

For more information about Troop 40, please call 808-280-1299.