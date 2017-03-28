Compiled by Conn Brattain
1 OIL ON WATER
Robert Suzuki’s framed oil-on-canvas Mama’s Outrigger Canoe II (40.25″x59.25″), $7,000 at HUE, 210 Alamaha Street, Kahului, 873-6910, MauiHue.com
2 FOR YOUR GALLEY
Le Creuset braisers have ergonomic handles and chip-resistant enamel interiors. Ideal for tenderizing meat and vegetables. Shown: 3.5-qt. in Caribbean blue, $285. Full collection at Marmac Home & Kitchen, 334 Alamaha St., Kahului, 877-3931
3 ARTISTIC VESSEL
Artist Katie Lutz’s Blue Dot Bowl is high-fire stoneware and porcelain. 5.75″x5″x8″, $75 at The Gallery Shop at Kaluanui, Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center, 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-6560
4 OCEAN SURFACE
Maui Marble & Granite’s Walker Zanger tiles: the David Hexagon mosaic (left) and Ottoman mosaic (right). Call for pricing. 874 Alua St., Wailuku, 242-8400, MauiMarbleAndGranite.net
5 INKED WELL
Carrie Lee Brady’s Kozo Blue He‘e mixed-media gyotaku is 30″x20″. Limited edition of 100, archival print on paper or canvas, $800 at Maui Crafts Guild,120 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-9697, MauiCraftsGuild.com
6 SEA GLASS
Set of three hand-blown glass bottles in aqua, blue and white (9″, 15″, 12.5″), $110 at Home World, 374 Hanakai St., Kahului, 877-5503, HomeWorld.com
7 GO WITH THE FLOW
Big Island lava formations inspire Marian Fieldson’s glass platters. 4″x6″, $95 at Martin & MacArthur. Locations: MartinAndMacarthur.com
8 LIGHT BLUE
Octopus lamp in antique turquoise ceramic finish, resin base and burlap shade. 25”h, $139 at Beach House Furnishings, 330 Ohukai Rd., Kīhei, 891-2010
9 AT EASE, SAILOR
This Aarhus teak club armchair (28″x35″x37″) and ottoman (23″x22″x13″) have weather-resistant cushions in Sunbrella fabrics (shown: Dupione Galaxy). $1,480/set at Outdoor Living, 261 Lalo St., Kahului, 873-8325, OutdoorLivingHawaii.com
