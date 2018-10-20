Beethovenfest

Maui Chamber Orchestra presents a powerful all-Beethoven program featuring guest pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi, of Verona, Italy and Santa Barbara, California.

Saturday, Oct. 20 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 21 5 p.m.

Historic ʻIao Theater

68 N Market St, Wailuku

Box Office: 808-242-6969

Trained at the Liszt Hochschule, the International Piano Academy of Imola, and the University of Southern California, Giacopuzzi has been praised for technical assurance that “astounds,” with an “intuitive style that wins the audience.” He turns his formidable skills to the Piano Concerto No. 5 (Op. 73) — the so-called “Emperor” — which proved to be the culmination and termination of Beethoven’s “heroic” phase.

The Egmont Overture (Op. 84) and Symphony No. 4 (Op. 60) round out the program.

VISIT WEBSITE