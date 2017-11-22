Ko Choo Jang, Seasoned Sesame Oil, Jade Pearl Rice, Lettuce Wraps

Yield: 10 servings of approximately 2 lettuce wraps each

Prep Time: 45 minutes

The party rock is an Ishiyaki stone, man-made in Japan, and is available from Korin Japanese Trading Corporation (Korin.com). It can heat to temperatures over 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and heats best over a gas flame. The larger the stone, the more time it needs to heat. The stone is presented at the dining table, where diners can cook their own meat, poultry, fish or vegetable. The party rock is a great conversation piece and fun to use, but a small tabletop grill will also work for this dish and can be just as interactive and fun.

Tenderloin

1 1/2 pounds Maui Cattle Co. beef tenderloin, trimmed and sliced

3 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

Remove all fat and silver skin from the beef tenderloin and cut into 24 slices. Brush the slices lightly with vegetable oil, arrange on a serving platter and keep chilled until needed.

Ko Choo Jang

6 3/4 ounces ko choo jang (red chili paste)

5 ounces white miso

1/3 cup rice vinegar

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons honey

Whisk ingredients together and keep refrigerated until service. Serve in 2-ounce portions in individual sauce dishes.

Seasoned Sesame Oil

10 tablespoons sesame oil

10 teaspoons kosher salt

5 teaspoons fresh-ground black pepper

Mix ingredients in a bowl and divide evenly into individual sauce dishes.

Jade Pearl Rice

2 cups rice

3 cups water

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Combine water, rice and salt in a saucepot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let rest, covered, 10 more minutes. Use a rice spoon to fluff the rice before serving.

Lettuce Wraps

2 heads butter lettuce

Lightly scrub the lettuce leaves; rinse well and dry in a salad spinner or on a towel to remove excess water. Separate leaves. To assemble, place 2 tablespoons rice on the leaf and top with cooked beef and dipping sauces. Wrap lettuce around filling. Enjoy!