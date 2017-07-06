Shore Things: Beach Accessories

Water you wading for? Go get these sundries for your day in the sun!

Compiled by Conn Brattain

1 JUST ADD WATER

S’well’s Wood Collection insulated bottles are high-quality stainless steel, but mimic the charm of distressed wood in smooth matte finish and an array of colors like teal (shown), teak and blonde. Keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and warm for 12 hours. Available in 9oz./$25, 17oz./$35, and 25oz./$45 at Homme by Nature, 3643 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, 572-3456.

2 SEE WORTHY

Maui Woodys sunglasses are meticulously crafted on Maui by an artisan who uses sustainable tropical woods like koa, mango and eucalyptus, creating frames for high-quality, polarized lenses of environmentally friendly cellulose. Select from more than 20 men’s and women’s styles in solid wood frames or (as shown) inlaid with abalone. Prices vary. At MauiWoodys.com.

3 YIPPEE!

The only thing better than a day at the beach is a beach day with a four-legged friend. The Maui Humane Society invites visitors and residents alike to take a “beach buddy” out for a day of fun any Wednesday or Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free, but donations are welcome, and improve the lives of Maui’s unadopted pets. Availability is limited, so sign up early to reserve your furry friend and a Beach Buddies pack containing all the supplies your pooch will need for a day at the beach. Call 808-877-3680, ext. 224, or visit MauiHumaneSociety.org. 1350 Mehameha Loop, Pu‘unēnē.

4 SCREEN, PLAY

Jenna Davis makes her reef-friendly Raw Love Sunscreen with 100% natural minerals and plant-based, “farm to face” ingredients. 35 SPF assures protection, and the active ingredient, 23% zinc oxide, is suitable for any age. Available in .6oz./$7, 2.6oz./$18, and 4oz./$28 at POME Maui, 151 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 808-276-4641; and RawLoveSunscreen.com

5 TOTE SWEET

Apolis + Montage’s reusable Market Bag is handcrafted from 100% golden jute burlap and features a waterproof lining and vegetable-tanned leather straps reinforced with antique nickel rivets. At 13”x18”x8”, it’s the ideal tote for trips to the beach or farmer’s market. $68, exclusively at Mahana Market at Montage Kapalua Bay’s Resort Lobby, One Bay Dr., Kapalua, 808-662-6600; MontageShops.com/collections/kapalua-bay

6 ALL AROUND FUN

Bohome’s Ziggy throw is the perfect beach blanket. You’ll never have to rotate your towel again with this well-rounded design made from 100% printed cotton canvas. It’s approximately 5’ in diameter and $129 at Nuage Bleu, 76 Hāna Hwy., Pā‘ia, 579-9792; NuageBleu.com