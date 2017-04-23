2017 Winners
(click here for full winers list)
They are awards of honor and distinction determined by our readers, and the residents and visitors of Maui. The prestigious Chef of the Year title is decided by peer review, voted on exclusively by Maui chefs and industry insiders.
Each spring, we host the ʻAipono Awards Gala to benefit the UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program. Guests are regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupu (appetizers) prepared and served by Culinary students, and a fabulous multi-course dinner. Students enjoy the invaluable experience of working alongside sponsor restaurant chefs on the day of the event, in preparing the gala’s dinner. Ticket sales generate valuable unencumbered funds for the school, as well as scholarship money for deserving students.
Introduction | Friend of Agriculture | Excellence in Sustainability | Icon Award
Throughout the year, we partner with top winemakers and ʻAipono-winning restaurants to host the Aipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, and personal appearances by winery owners and representatives. Partial proceeds benefit the UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.