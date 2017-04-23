2017 Winners 

Restaurant of the Year
Monkeypod Kitchen
Chef of the Year
Jojo Vasquez, Executive Chef
The Plantation House
Maui County Farm Bureau’s Friend of Agriculture
Three’s Bar & Grill and Fork & Salad
Excellence in Sustainability
Maui Tropical Plantation
Icon Award
Nā Hoaloha ʻEkolu
2017 ʻAipono Winners

Maui Restaurant Awards

The ʻAipono Awards are the first high-profile restaurant awards devoted entirely to Maui.

They are awards of honor and distinction determined by our readers, and the residents and visitors of Maui. The prestigious Chef of the Year title is decided by peer review, voted on exclusively by Maui chefs and industry insiders.

2017 GALA
Sunday, April 23, 2017

Annual ʻAipono Awards Gala

Each spring, we host the ʻAipono Awards Gala to benefit the UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program. Guests are regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupu (appetizers) prepared and served by Culinary students, and a fabulous multi-course dinner. Students enjoy the invaluable experience of working alongside sponsor restaurant chefs on the day of the event, in preparing the gala’s dinner. Ticket sales generate valuable unencumbered funds for the school, as well as scholarship money for deserving students.

2017 ʻAipono Videos

Introduction | Friend of Agriculture | Excellence in Sustainability | Icon Award

ʻAipono Restaurant Awards

Broke da Mouth! Best of Maui Dining 2017

Here are a few of our readers’ favorite ‘Aipono-winning restaurants on Maui.
Three's Bar and Grill

Special ʻAipono Awards for 2017 (VIDEOS)

Each year, ‘Aipono honors a few individuals and companies chosen by industry professionals.
Maui Chef of the Year Jojo Vasquez

As executive chef at The Plantation House, Jojo Vasquez creates light and delectable island-style fare.

ʻAipono Wine Dinners on Maui

Throughout the year, we partner with top winemakers and ʻAipono-winning restaurants to host the Aipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, and personal appearances by winery owners and representatives. Partial proceeds benefit the UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

Aipono Affiliate

Mill House Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner at The Mill House

Join us as we explore a distinctive selection of artisan wines created by producers working with small, single-vineyard locations. These vineyards yield wines that are complex, concentrated, flavorful and in harmony with the terroir in which they were grown.
