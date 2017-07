Each spring, we host the ʻAipono Awards Gala to benefit the UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program. Guests are regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupu (appetizers) prepared and served by Culinary students, and a fabulous multi-course dinner. Students enjoy the invaluable experience of working alongside sponsor restaurant chefs on the day of the event, in preparing the gala’s dinner. Ticket sales generate valuable unencumbered funds for the school, as well as scholarship money for deserving students.