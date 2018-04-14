2018 ʻAipono Maui Restaurant Award Winners

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Lahaina Grill
CHEF OF THE YEAR
Alvin Savella, Chef de Cuisine
The Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
MAUI COUNTY FARM BUREAU’S FRIEND OF AGRICULTURE
Jennifer Nguyen
A Saigon Café
EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY
Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort
ICON AWARD
N C. Pardee Erdman
Ulupalakua Ranch & MauiWine
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Gold Lahaina Grill
Silver Sea House Restaurant
Honorable Mentions: Mama’s Fish House • Monkeypod Kitchen
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
Gold Mauka Makai
Silver UMI maui
Honorable Mentions: A‘a Roots Maui • Humble Market Kitchin
MOST “MAUI-EST”
Gold Sea House Restaurant
Silver Aloha Mixed Plate
Honorable Mentions: 5 Palms Restaurant • Mama’s Fish House
BEST MEDITERRANEAN
Gold Pita Paradise
Silver Pizza Paradiso Mediterranean Grill
Honorable Mentions: Cafe Des Amis • The Greek Oven Maui • Mala Ocean Tavern
BEST SERVICE
Gold (tie) Lahaina Grill • Mama’s Fish House
Silver Nick’s Fishmarket
Honorable Mentions: Monkeypod Kitchen • Pūlehu, an Italian Grill • Sea House Restaurant
BEST OCEANFRONT DINING
Gold Mama’s Fish House
Silver Honu Seafood & Pizza
Honorable Mentions: Merriman’s Kapalua • Sea House Restaurant
MOST ROMANTIC SETTING
Gold The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea
Silver Merriman’s Kapalua
Honorable Mentions: Lahaina Grill • Mama’s Fish House
BEST SHORTS & SLIPPERS DINING
Gold Nalu’s South Shore Grill
Silver Hula Grill
Honorable Mentions: Aloha Mixed Plate • Down the Hatch • Monkeypod Kitchen
BEST HEALTHY FARE
Gold Choice Health Bar
Silver Fork and Salad
Honorable Mentions: A‘a Roots Maui • Whole Foods Market
MOST INNOVATIVE MENU
Gold The Mill House
Silver Cane & Canoe
Honorable Mentions: Tin Roof Maui • UMI maui
BEST BREAKFAST
Gold Kihei Caffe
Silver (tie) Ka’anapali Beach Hotel • Leoda’s Kitchen & Pie Shop
Honorable Mentions: The Gazebo • Sea House Restaurant
BEST BUSINESS LUNCH
Gold The Mill House
Silver Star Noodle
Honorable Mentions: Bistro Casanova • Monkeypod Kitchen
BEST HAPPY HOUR
Gold Sea House Restaurant
Silver (tie) Fleetwood’s on Front St. • Monkeypod Kitchen
Honorable Mentions: Down the Hatch • The Pint & Cork
BEST ASIAN CUISINE
Gold Star Noodle
Silver Japengo
Honorable Mentions: Nuka • Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar • UMI maui
BEST SOUTHEAST ASIAN
Gold Thai Chef Restaurant
Silver (tie) Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food • A Saigon Cafe
Honorable Mentions: Star Noodle • Max’s Restaurant • Thai Mee Up
BEST BURGER
Gold Teddy’s Bigger Burgers
Silver Cool Cat Café
Honorable Mentions: Cheeseburger in Paradise • Cow Pig Bun
BEST HAWAI‘I REGIONAL CUISINE
Gold Kō Restaurant
Silver Pacific’O
Honorable Mentions: Hali‘imaile General Store • Plantation House
BEST PACIFIC RIM CUISINE
Gold Humuhumunukunukuapua’a
Silver The Banyan Tree
Honorable Mentions: Japengo • Lahaina Grill • Spago Maui
BEST LŪ‘AU
Gold Old Lāhaina Lū‘au
Silver (tie) Drums of the Pacific • Feast at Lele
Honorable Mentions: Maui Nui Luau • Myths of Maui • Te Au Moana
BEST MEXICAN CUISINE
Gold (tie) Frida’s Mexican Beach House Restaurant • Roasted Chiles
Silver Amigo’s
Honorable Mentions: Maui Tacos • Ono Tacos
BEST ITALIAN
Gold Sale Pepe
Silver (tie) Fabiani’s Bakery & Pizza • Taverna
Honorable Mentions: Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli • Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante • Matteo’s Osteria • Pūlehu, an Italian Grill
BEST PLATE LUNCH
Gold Auntie’s Kitchen
Silver (tie) Aloha Mixed Plate • Da Kitchen
Honorable Mentions: Poi by the Pound • Tin Roof Maui
BEST PIZZA
Gold Flatbread Company
Silver Pizza Madness Maui
Honorable Mentions: Dollie’s Pub & Cafe • Monkeypod Kitchen • Prison Street Pizza • Sale Pepe
BEST NOODLES
Gold Star Noodle
Silver Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food
Honorable Mentions: Sam Sato’s• Thai Chef Restaurant • Thai Mee Up
BEST FISH & SEAFOOD
Gold Mama’s Fish House
Silver Lahaina Grill
Honorable Mentions: Fleetwood’s on Front St. • The Banyan Tree • Paia Fish Market Restaurant • The Sea House Restaurant
BEST STEAK
Gold Son’z Steakhouse
Silver Black Rock Kitchen
Honorable Mentions: Duo • Lahaina Grill • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
BEST SUSHI
Gold Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Silver (tie) Japengo • Miso Phat Sushi
Honorable Mentions: UMI maui • Nuka
BEST FISH TACO
Gold Paia Fish Market Restaurant
Silver Coconuts Fish Café
Honorable Mentions: Auntie’s Kitchen • Leilani’s on the Beach • Maui Tacos
BEST FOOD TRUCK
Gold Thai Mee Up
Silver Maui Fresh Streatery
Honorable Mentions: Ono Tacos • Yazi’z
BEST POKE
Gold Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors
Silver Foodland
Honorable Mentions: Wailuku Market
BEST SHAVE ICE
Gold Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
Silver Local Boys Shave Ice
Honorable Mentions: Breakwall Shave Ice Co.
BEST DESSERT
Gold Mama’s Fish House
Silver Lahaina Grill
Honorable Mentions: Leoda’s Kitchen & Pie Shop • Monkeypod Kitchen
BEST BAR
Gold Monkeypod Kitchen
Silver Down the Hatch
Honorable Mentions: Fleetwood’s on Front St. • Lahaina Grill
BEST COCKTAILS
Gold Monkeypod Kitchen
Silver Fleetwood’s on Front St.
Honorable Mentions: Banyan Tree • The Mill House • Taverna
BEST LOBBY LOUNGE
Gold Alaloa Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
Silver Lobby Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Maui
Honorable Mentions: Luana Lounge, Fairmont Kea Lani
BEST WINE LIST
Gold Lahaina Grill
Silver Taverna
Honorable Mentions: Ka‘ana Kitchen, Andaz Maui • Merriman’s Kapalua • The Mill House
