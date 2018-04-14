2018 ʻAipono Maui Restaurant Award Winners

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Lahaina Grill

CHEF OF THE YEAR

Alvin Savella, Chef de Cuisine

The Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

MAUI COUNTY FARM BUREAU’S FRIEND OF AGRICULTURE

Jennifer Nguyen

A Saigon Café

EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

ICON AWARD

N C. Pardee Erdman

Ulupalakua Ranch & MauiWine

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Gold Lahaina Grill

Silver Sea House Restaurant

Honorable Mentions: Mama’s Fish House • Monkeypod Kitchen

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Gold Mauka Makai

Silver UMI maui

Honorable Mentions: A‘a Roots Maui • Humble Market Kitchin

MOST “MAUI-EST”

Gold Sea House Restaurant

Silver Aloha Mixed Plate

Honorable Mentions: 5 Palms Restaurant • Mama’s Fish House

BEST MEDITERRANEAN

Gold Pita Paradise

Silver Pizza Paradiso Mediterranean Grill

Honorable Mentions: Cafe Des Amis • The Greek Oven Maui • Mala Ocean Tavern



BEST SERVICE

Gold (tie) Lahaina Grill • Mama’s Fish House

Silver Nick’s Fishmarket

Honorable Mentions: Monkeypod Kitchen • Pūlehu, an Italian Grill • Sea House Restaurant

BEST OCEANFRONT DINING

Gold Mama’s Fish House

Silver Honu Seafood & Pizza

Honorable Mentions: Merriman’s Kapalua • Sea House Restaurant

MOST ROMANTIC SETTING

Gold The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea

Silver Merriman’s Kapalua

Honorable Mentions: Lahaina Grill • Mama’s Fish House

BEST SHORTS & SLIPPERS DINING

Gold Nalu’s South Shore Grill

Silver Hula Grill

Honorable Mentions: Aloha Mixed Plate • Down the Hatch • Monkeypod Kitchen

BEST HEALTHY FARE

Gold Choice Health Bar

Silver Fork and Salad

Honorable Mentions: A‘a Roots Maui • Whole Foods Market

MOST INNOVATIVE MENU

Gold The Mill House

Silver Cane & Canoe

Honorable Mentions: Tin Roof Maui • UMI maui

BEST BREAKFAST

Gold Kihei Caffe

Silver (tie) Ka’anapali Beach Hotel • Leoda’s Kitchen & Pie Shop

Honorable Mentions: The Gazebo • Sea House Restaurant

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

Gold The Mill House

Silver Star Noodle

Honorable Mentions: Bistro Casanova • Monkeypod Kitchen

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Gold Sea House Restaurant

Silver (tie) Fleetwood’s on Front St. • Monkeypod Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Down the Hatch • The Pint & Cork

BEST ASIAN CUISINE

Gold Star Noodle

Silver Japengo

Honorable Mentions: Nuka • Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar • UMI maui

BEST SOUTHEAST ASIAN

Gold Thai Chef Restaurant

Silver (tie) Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food • A Saigon Cafe

Honorable Mentions: Star Noodle • Max’s Restaurant • Thai Mee Up

BEST BURGER

Gold Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Silver Cool Cat Café

Honorable Mentions: Cheeseburger in Paradise • Cow Pig Bun

BEST HAWAI‘I REGIONAL CUISINE

Gold Kō Restaurant

Silver Pacific’O

Honorable Mentions: Hali‘imaile General Store • Plantation House

BEST PACIFIC RIM CUISINE

Gold Humuhumunukunukuapua’a

Silver The Banyan Tree

Honorable Mentions: Japengo • Lahaina Grill • Spago Maui

BEST LŪ‘AU

Gold Old Lāhaina Lū‘au

Silver (tie) Drums of the Pacific • Feast at Lele

Honorable Mentions: Maui Nui Luau • Myths of Maui • Te Au Moana

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

Gold (tie) Frida’s Mexican Beach House Restaurant • Roasted Chiles

Silver Amigo’s

Honorable Mentions: Maui Tacos • Ono Tacos

BEST ITALIAN

Gold Sale Pepe

Silver (tie) Fabiani’s Bakery & Pizza • Taverna

Honorable Mentions: Casanova Italian Restaurant and Deli • Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante • Matteo’s Osteria • Pūlehu, an Italian Grill

BEST PLATE LUNCH

Gold Auntie’s Kitchen

Silver (tie) Aloha Mixed Plate • Da Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Poi by the Pound • Tin Roof Maui

BEST PIZZA

Gold Flatbread Company

Silver Pizza Madness Maui

Honorable Mentions: Dollie’s Pub & Cafe • Monkeypod Kitchen • Prison Street Pizza • Sale Pepe

BEST NOODLES

Gold Star Noodle

Silver Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food

Honorable Mentions: Sam Sato’s• Thai Chef Restaurant • Thai Mee Up

BEST FISH & SEAFOOD

Gold Mama’s Fish House

Silver Lahaina Grill

Honorable Mentions: Fleetwood’s on Front St. • The Banyan Tree • Paia Fish Market Restaurant • The Sea House Restaurant

BEST STEAK

Gold Son’z Steakhouse

Silver Black Rock Kitchen

Honorable Mentions: Duo • Lahaina Grill • Ruth’s Chris Steak House

BEST SUSHI

Gold Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Silver (tie) Japengo • Miso Phat Sushi

Honorable Mentions: UMI maui • Nuka

BEST FISH TACO

Gold Paia Fish Market Restaurant

Silver Coconuts Fish Café

Honorable Mentions: Auntie’s Kitchen • Leilani’s on the Beach • Maui Tacos

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Gold Thai Mee Up

Silver Maui Fresh Streatery

Honorable Mentions: Ono Tacos • Yazi’z

BEST POKE

Gold Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors

Silver Foodland

Honorable Mentions: Wailuku Market

BEST SHAVE ICE

Gold Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

Silver Local Boys Shave Ice

Honorable Mentions: Breakwall Shave Ice Co.

BEST DESSERT

Gold Mama’s Fish House

Silver Lahaina Grill

Honorable Mentions: Leoda’s Kitchen & Pie Shop • Monkeypod Kitchen

BEST BAR

Gold Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver Down the Hatch

Honorable Mentions: Fleetwood’s on Front St. • Lahaina Grill

BEST COCKTAILS

Gold Monkeypod Kitchen

Silver Fleetwood’s on Front St.

Honorable Mentions: Banyan Tree • The Mill House • Taverna

BEST LOBBY LOUNGE

Gold Alaloa Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Silver Lobby Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Maui

Honorable Mentions: Luana Lounge, Fairmont Kea Lani

BEST WINE LIST

Gold Lahaina Grill

Silver Taverna

Honorable Mentions: Ka‘ana Kitchen, Andaz Maui • Merriman’s Kapalua • The Mill House

