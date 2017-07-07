Taste of Spain

Friday, August 11, 2017, 7 p.m.

Please join us for a unique culinary adventure as we explore Spanish wines from the classic regions of Rioja, Navarra, Toro, Calatayud, Cava/Penedés, Montsant, Rias Baixas, Valdeorras and Rueda. Our guest host, Victor Ordonez, of Grupo Jorge Ordonez, was the first importer to bring a bounty of indigenous varietals from Spain to the U.S. He will showcase his family’s wines with a tasting bar featuring regional selections from the best appellations of Spain.

Hosted by:

Longhi’s Wailea

The Shops at Wailea

3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.

Call for reservations: 808-891-8883

Price: $125, plus tax & tip

$25 from each dinner supports UH-Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

MENU TBA

For forty years, the Longhi’s family has owned and operated the restaurant begun by patriarch Bob Longhi, a man with a passion for exceptional dining. Led by Executive Chef Paul Goodwin and Sommelier/Manager Brandon Deatherage, Longhi’s Wailea will create an interactive dining experience in the Spanish tapas style.