Aipono Dinner at Ka’ana Kitchen

ʻAIPONO WINE DINNER

Italian Asian Fusion

Kaʻana Kitchen

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort

3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea

Friday June 15, 2018

6:30 p.m.

$175.00 per person plus tax and gratuity

20 people max

$25 from each dinner supports UH–Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

Reservations: 808-243-4703

Please join special guest Sommelier James Maher of Chambers and Chambers Wine Merchants as we explore the famous wine regions of Piedmont, Veneto, Tuscany and Sicily. These wines of Italy will provide a glimpse back in time—and into the future—of traditional and progressive winemaking. Chef Pasion will pair them with an exquisite Asian twist for an evening of exploration and exhilaration.

Jonathan Pasion’s culinary career began at home, inspired by his Filipino parents and their love and respect for tradition. The Maui native has fond memories of learning about delicious down-home cooking with his family in Pā‘ia. His style combines the flavors of his heritage with knowledge gained through his education at Johnson & Wales University’s College of Culinary Arts in Providence, Rhode Island, and working at such venerable establishments there as Waterman Grille and Gracie’s Fine Dining. Pasion brings his sweet “local boy” attitude and superb skills to the table at Ka‘ana Kitchen, where he’ll showcase his passion for local ingredients combined with modern cooking techniques.

Throughout the year, the ʻAipono Winemaker’s Dinner Series brings the industry’s top winemakers to ʻAipono award-winning restaurants. Dinners are intimate and educational, with the direction of Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants and personal appearances by winery owners and/or representatives.

Follow this link for more information about ʻAipono wine dinners in Maui.