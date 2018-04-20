How far would you go to explore a world unknown to all but a few?

Story by Kyle Ellison | Photography by Ed Robinson

“Well,” asks Ed. “Any vetoes on where we go?”

I’ve been on scuba trips from Nicaragua to New Zealand, and I’ve never once had the dive instructor ask where I wanted to go.

Then again, I’ve never been on a dive charter that’s quite like Adventure X—a weekly trip that’s specifically for advanced divers and photographers.

Offered by Ed Robinson’s Diving Adventures, the experience is much more hands-off than you’d find on standard dive charters— ones in which you’re assigned a guide and are told to stay right behind them.

Adventure X puts a couple of guides in the water—and you can hang with them if you want—but you’re also free to explore on your own.