Mountain View Bounty Organic Eggs, Otani Farms Carrots, Garlic, Green Onions

Yield: 10 servings

Prep Time: 1 hour

8 farm-raised Big Island abalones

8 teaspoons kosher salt

Sprinkle a teaspoon of kosher salt on each abalone and scrub the foot and sides with a kitchen brush. Rinse well in cold water. Scoop the meat out of the shell with a spoon, reserving the intestines. Score and thinly slice the abalones with a sharp knife and start the congee.

Congee

1 cup short-grained rice, washed and soaked in water for 1 hour

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 1/2 cups chicken stock or water

1/2 cup carrots, diced 1/8 inch thick

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced crosswise

4 eggs, scrambled lightly

1 1/2 teaspoons fish sauce or soy sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt (or to taste)

2 yaki nori sheets, crushed, for garnish

Method: Drain the soaked rice in a strainer. In a pot on medium-high heat, add the sesame oil, garlic and reserved abalone intestines. Sauté for 30 seconds, then stir in the rice and cook for 2 more minutes. (The rice will turn opaque.) Stir the sliced abalones into the rice and mix well. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat, cover with a lid, and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the lid, add the diced carrots and simmer another 10 minutes. The congee will start to thicken. Stir occasionally so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot. Gently swirl the eggs into the simmering soup. Add the fish or soy sauce and salt to taste. Stir in the green onions and serve garnished with crumbled nori.