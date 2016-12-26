Prize Description
Fly Alaska Airlines to Maui and enjoy three luxurious nights at Montage Kapalua Bay! Prize includes round-trip air travel for two, three nights in a one-bedroom residence, one spa treatment at Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, and dinner for two at the award-winning Cane & Canoe restaurant.
TOTAL PRIZE PACKAGE VALUE: $7,160
Contest runs January 1–February 28, 2017.
We will notify winner on March 6, 2017.
Accommodations at Montage Kapalua Bay
Set beachfront atop picturesque Kapalua Bay, this 24 acre-resort is an ideal destination from which to enjoy all of Maui. At Montage Kapalua Bay, you will feel embraced by genuine island hospitality and authentic culture. At every turn, the spirit of Hawaii merges with your own to create pono — a true sense of balance and harmony — as you relax and enjoy all-residential accommodations, inspired cuisine, championship golf, watersports, and an award winning Hawaii inspired spa oasis. Enjoy spacious living rooms, large private lanais, fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer, elegant master suites and luxurious bathrooms, plus: housekeeping twice per day, resort shuttle, beach chairs and umbrellas, spa facility access, personal concierge, lei greeting, in-house photography, wifi, and cultural resort activities.
Spa Montage
Surrounded by the breathtaking mountains of West Maui and the sparkling turquoise waters of Kapalua Bay, Spa Montage invites you to retreat, refresh and enjoy a rejuvenating journey personalized just for you. Harnessing the essence of Hawaii, let us support you in achieving your beauty and wellness goals through an exceptional palette of spa therapies, beauty treatments and wellness offerings – all inspired by our tropical surroundings. Settle into the elegant comfort of amenities: eucalyptus steam room, cedar wood sauna, cascading whirlpool, relaxation room, fitness center, movement studio and co-ed infinity pool featuring views of the Pacific Ocean. Whether you are seeking a relaxing escape or a complete transformation, Spa Montage Kapalua Bay is ready to meet your every need.
Dinner at Cane & Canoe
Located at Montage Kapalua Bay, Cane & Canoe offers its guests a window into Hawaiʻi – both past and present. Here in this historically rich locale, locals and travelers come together, savoring creative, modern cuisine that celebrates Hawaiʻi’s diverse cultural influences while showcasing its freshest, locally sourced ingredients, whenever possible. The menu is modern Hawaiian reflecting the islands’ multicultural heritage. With a breathtaking ocean view location, seafood naturally plays a central role, comprised of the freshest catches available. From the land, the restaurant boasts an impressive steak program that features filet mignon, American Wagyu rib-eye and Australian lamb chops.