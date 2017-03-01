Wine Dinner at Son’z Steakhouse

California Wines: Classic vs Modern

Friday, April 14, 2017

Reception 6 p.m., Dinner 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by:

Son’z Steakhouse

200 Nohea Kai Drive, Kaʻanapali

Call for reservations: 667-4506

Price: $135, all inclusive

$25 from each dinner supports UH Maui College’s Culinary Arts Program.

MENU TBA

Compare and contrast the deliciously different wines of Grgich Hills Estate, Liquid Farm, Talley Vineyards, Failla Wines, ZD Wines, Lail Vineyards and Dolce. Advanced Sommelier Charles Fredy promises a selection that will make this a night to remember!

Executive chef and managing partner Geno Sarmiento began in the kitchen pantry at Nicholas Nickolas in Waikiki, and became head line cook in just three years. In 1992, he relocated to Maui to open Nick’s Fishmarket, and later, under the leadership of Chef George Gomes, Jr., opened Sarento’s on the Beach, followed by Son’z Steakhouse. Sarmiento oversees all fi ve Tri-Star Restaurant Group venues, including Manoli’s Pizza Company and Sarento’s Waikiki.

Join wine dinner email list for updates.

Follow this link for more information about wine dinners in Maui.