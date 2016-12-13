Wine Dinner at Matteo’s Osteria

The Wines of Italy

Tuesday, February 21

Reception 6 p.m., Dinner to follow

Hosted by:

Matteo’s Osteria

161 Wailea Ike Place, A107, Wailea

Price: $125 per person, all inclusive.

$25 from each dinner supports Maui Culinary Academy.

For reservations, call 891-8466.

“Wine is light held together by water.” So said the great Italian astronomer Galileo, and we couldn’t agree more. Come join us on a virtual wine tour of Italy’s Piedmont, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, and the Marche. Participating wineries Marchesi di Gresy, Inama, Vignalta, Cleto Chiarli, Casanova di Neri, Selvapiana and Garofoli will help us fashion this rare opportunity to explore fi ne wines from across Italy. Award-winning Chef Matteo Mistura (right) will create a pairing menu steeped in the traditions he learned growing up in a family of restaurateurs in Sarzana, Italy, and fifteen years in the country’s culinary industry. Come savor a four-course feast, from antipasto Toscano, to dolce of pear crostata with Chianti wine reduction—and in between, tenderloin with porcini mushrooms, carnaroli seafood risotto, and more. Salute!

MENU TBA soon!