Vote for your favorite Maui restaurants!

Vote in at least 10 categories and you’ll automatically be eligible to win up to $200 in gift certificates to an ‘Aipono award-winning restaurant.

Voting Ends January 31, 2017.

Contest winner announced by February 12, 2017.

ʻAipono Award winners will be announced in our May/June 2017 issue and at the ʻAipono Awards Gala on April 23, 2017.

The ʻAipono Maui Restaurant Awards are determined by our readers, and the residents and visitors of Maui. The prestigious Chef of the Year title is decided by peer review, voted on exclusively by Maui chefs and industry insiders.

Each spring, we host the ʻAipono Awards Gala to benefit the Maui Culinary Academy. Guests are regaled with wines and spirits by Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants, sumptuous pupu (appetizers) prepared and served by Academy students, and a fabulous gourmet dinner hosted by three ʻAipono-winning restaurants. Students enjoy the invaluable experience of working alongside sponsor restaurant chefs on the day of the event, in preparing the gala’s dinner. Ticket sales generate valuable unencumbered funds for the school, as well as scholarship money for deserving students.

Learn more about the Maui Restaurant Awards.

2016 Winners

Restaurant of the Year

Monkeypod Kitchen

Chef of the Year

Chef Mike Lofaro | Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa

Maui County Farm Bureau’s Friend of Agriculture

Chef Perry Bateman | Mama’s Fish House

Excellence in Sustainability

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa

Lifetime Achievement Award

Aaron Placourakis, president & CEO, Tri-Star Restaurant Group