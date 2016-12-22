Spinach Salad

with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Servings: 8 | Prep Time: 20 minutes

3 strips thick-sliced bacon cut into 1/2”-wide pieces

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, minced

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. thyme, chopped

2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar

2 small plums, sliced into thin wedges

1/2 lb. spinach, washed and spun dry

salt & pepper to taste

1/4 c. Marcona almonds, coarsely chopped*

2 oz. crumbled blue cheese

1/4 lb. prosciutto, thinly sliced

* Available at Whole Foods Market in the Maui Mall and Maui Rimfire Imports in Wailuku.

METHO: Place bacon in a cold skillet with olive oil and cook over low-medium heat to render fat, about 6 minutes, cooking until bacon is crisp and browned. Remove from heat and stir in shallots, mustard, sherry and thyme. Scrape the dressing into a large bowl and toss with plums and spinach, seasoning to taste with salt and pepper. Add the nuts and blue cheese and toss lightly. Portion salads, garnish with sliced prosciutto and serve.