We offer a luscious spectrum of what green can get you.

Compiled by Conn Brattain

Tom Ford’s addictively rich Tobacco Oud intertwines the musky Middle Eastern scent with an Arabic tobacco to create a blend inspired by spices, herbs and flowers. Café Rose descends into a labyrinth of fragrance, where rose’s fine breeding gives way to darker pleasures. 50ml. bottle, $218; 100ml. bottle, $298. At Cos Bar in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., 891-9448

2 SPHERES OF INFLUENCE

Who needs the moon and stars, when you have at hand an ocean treasure: a South Sea or golden pearl that’s set in a ring of 18K yellow or white gold, floating on a sea of diamonds. Price on request at Greenleaf Diamonds in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., 874-1118; GreenleafDiamonds.com

3 TOP OF THE LINE

Timelessly stylish, the Irina handbag is made of imported Italian patent leather and crafted by skilled artisans in the USA. $1,290, by and at Martin & MacArthur in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., 891-8844, MartinAndMacArthur.com

4 GILD THE LILY

Showcase your treasured photos in richly patterned gold-foil embossed bone frames by Tozai. $60 each at HUE Interior Designs and Home Furnishings, 210 Alamaha St., Kahului, 873-691055

5 HEARTS OF GOLD

Encircling diamonds and heart-shaped prongs hold a square-cut 17mm amethyst in Lisa Nik’s 18K rose-gold ring. Price on request at Baron & Leeds in Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., Kā‘anapali, 661-6806; and in The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., 874-4900

6 AN EYE FOR COLOR

Huda Beauty’s eyeshadow kit features pigmented mattes, chrome pressed pearls, and 3D metal shades in an exclusive Rose Gold Edition. $65 at Sephora in Whalers Village, 2435 Kā‘anapali Pkwy., 667-2545, Sephora.com


