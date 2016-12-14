Servings: 8

Prep Time: 1 hour

4 lamb racks, frenched

2 tsp. herbes de Provence

salt & pepper to taste

3 Tbsp. olive oil

METHOD: Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack on the sheet. Generously season lamb with salt, pepper and herbs. In a large skillet, heat olive oil on high heat, then sear lamb and brown all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer lamb to metal rack on baking sheet.

CRUST

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 c. chopped pistachio nuts

3 Tbsp. panko

2 Tbsp. melted butter

salt & pepper to taste

3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

METHOD: Mix pistachios, extra virgin olive oil, panko, butter, salt and pepper. Spread mustard on the fatty side of each rack of lamb. Pat pistachio mixture onto the mustard-covered racks of lamb and bake in oven until crust is golden and internal temperature is at desired doneness, about 15 minutes for medium rare. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.