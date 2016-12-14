Pistachio-crusted Rack of Lamb

Pistachio Lamb Rack
Barbara trims fat from the lamb, then seasons with freshly milled peppercorns and salt. Ashley, Diane, Shelby and Mike look on as Eric discusses the importance of oil temperature when searing meat. Dijon mustard adds tang and texture, while adhering the pistachio crumbs to the lamb.

Servings: 8
Prep Time: 1 hour

  • 4 lamb racks, frenched
  • 2 tsp. herbes de Provence
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil

METHOD: Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack on the sheet. Generously season lamb with salt, pepper and herbs. In a large skillet, heat olive oil on high heat, then sear lamb and brown all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer lamb to metal rack on baking sheet.

CRUST

  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 c. chopped pistachio nuts
  • 3 Tbsp. panko
  • 2 Tbsp. melted butter
  • salt & pepper to taste
  • 3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

METHOD: Mix pistachios, extra virgin olive oil, panko, butter, salt and pepper. Spread mustard on the fatty side of each rack of lamb. Pat pistachio mixture onto the mustard-covered racks of lamb and bake in oven until crust is golden and internal temperature is at desired doneness, about 15 minutes for medium rare. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

rack of lamb
Let the meat stand ten to fifteen minutes after roasting, so juices redistribute through the muscle.

Subscribe

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY