Servings: 8
Prep Time: 1 hour
- 4 lamb racks, frenched
- 2 tsp. herbes de Provence
- salt & pepper to taste
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
METHOD: Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack on the sheet. Generously season lamb with salt, pepper and herbs. In a large skillet, heat olive oil on high heat, then sear lamb and brown all sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer lamb to metal rack on baking sheet.
CRUST
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 c. chopped pistachio nuts
- 3 Tbsp. panko
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter
- salt & pepper to taste
- 3 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
METHOD: Mix pistachios, extra virgin olive oil, panko, butter, salt and pepper. Spread mustard on the fatty side of each rack of lamb. Pat pistachio mixture onto the mustard-covered racks of lamb and bake in oven until crust is golden and internal temperature is at desired doneness, about 15 minutes for medium rare. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.