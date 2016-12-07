Announcing the premiere issue of Q K C, the magazine of Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

The Q K C Magazine is published three times annually – November, March and July, with a distribution of over 98,000 island-wide. The inaugural issue features fashion trends and dining, Queen Ka’ahumanu’s legacy and popular throwback memories, community support and stories, along with an abundant event calendar. The publication will be distributed island-wide, including seven locations at the Center and mailed to over 48,000 Maui residents over six zip codes.

“QKC has been welcoming generations of residents through our doors to shop, dine, play, learn and connect with one another for more than four decades”, says Toni Rojas, Marketing Director. “The visual and editorial quality are inspired by the values and interests of our Maui County community. This publication is a way to celebrate our unique culture and continue to create memories and traditions for future generations”, says Rojas.

The magazine cover features two local residents, Kaimana Brummel and Ashley Takitani Leahey. Both grew up on Maui and have chosen paths that continue the island culture of giving back to their community. Committed to community first, QKC will be interviewing future Maui County resident cover models that like these two ladies, exemplify spirit and generosity in their personal and professional lives.

For further information, contribute content, or recommend cover models, email marketing@qkcmanagement.com.

About Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is Maui’s only regional shopping center, featuring more than 100 shops and restaurants, including the island’s only department stores, Macy’s and Sears, and the all-digital, six-screen Ka‘ahumanu Theatres.

Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center is managed by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. For more information, call (808) 877-3369 or visit www.QueenKaahumanuCenter.com