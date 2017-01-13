New Year, New Look

Infinity Training Maui

808-495-5866

InfinityTrainingMaui.com

Infinity Training Maui is a completely mobile, private or small-group training team with many site options to choose from, including your home. We are able to train anyone, anywhere, using fun outdoor fitness equipment, your bodyweight, our expertise and knowledge. We are certified personal trainers, Yoga instructors, nutrition counselors and weight-management specialists. Our owner is a member of the National Council for Certified Personal Trainers and American Fitness Professionals & Associates, with 25 years’ experience. We also offer Yoga and Zumba instructors for private parties. Call today for fitness — Maui style!

Maui Crafts Guild

120 Hāna Highway, Pā‘ia

808-579-9697

Open daily 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

MauiCraftsGuild.com

Maui Crafts Guild is an artist-owned gallery that’s been in the heart of Pā‘ia for over 35 years, featuring award-winning contemporary crafts by some of Maui’s finest artisans. When visiting the Maui Crafts Guild, you will always see the best of what Maui has to offer in wood, glass, ceramics, jewelry, fiber and prints.

So, bring home some authentic Maui art!

Maui Woodys

808-283-2018

MauiWoodys.com

Maui Woodys is the only company handcrafting waterproof sunglasses on Maui. We make our frames from koa, mango, eucalyptus and other island woods; incorporate the highest-quality, polarized high-definition lenses with 100 percent ultraviolet (UV) protection; and use reclaimed, repurposed or sustainable materials. We offer more than 20 styles, 16 hardwoods and four lens colors (new Abalone style pictured). These Hawai‘i-style sunglasses are not only fashionable, they come with an extended warranty. Custom and prescriptions options available. At galleries and shops across Hawai‘i, including a new Maui Woodys location coming soon to South Maui.

Strini Art Glass

808-572-6283 | rick@striniartglass.com

StriniArtGlassCustomLighting.com

I have been a glass artist for 51 years, and do all facets of custom glassblowing. My specialty is lighting — chandeliers, wall sconces, pendant and tabletop accessories — and I work with fabricators in metal to design and manufacture complete, custom applications. I am always seeking new opportunities to create artistic glass for residences, restaurants and other hospitality venues. Please check my website and let me know if I can help you and/or your clients enjoy the magic of creative glasswork. Aloha, Rick Strini