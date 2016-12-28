Neil Young Retrospective at Morrison Hotel Gallery

Neil Young’s career speaks for itself. Morrison Hotel Gallery is proud to present a very special tribute to Neil Young.

This unique exhibit opened at Morrison Hotel Gallery at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles on November 11th and in their NYC location in early December. This is the first exhibit in the gallery’s history, to be opening at all 3 locations within a 3-month span.

As a special addition to the opening of this exhibit, photographer and gallery co-owner Henry Diltz will be signing copies of his book, Unpainted Faces at Fleetwood’s on Friday, January 13th from 5 to 7 p.m. Unpainted Faces was first printed in 2006. The first 3 printings sold out and now, by popular demand, an expanded edition of the book has been re-printed. Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the signing.

Opening Reception*

Thursday, January 12th, 2017 | 6 to 8 p.m.

Morrison Hotel Gallery

Fleetwood’s on Front Street

*Must RSVP Required To Attend Event – rsvp@thepresshouse.com

Julie Gardner is a multi-talented artist, live music film producer, studio engineer, photographer, and designer. In a long recording career, and through incredible access for her photography, Gardner has worked with some the most successful recording artists and bands today, among them: As an engineer/producer – Van Morrison, Stephen Stills, Elvis Costello, Chrissie Hynde & The Pretenders, Joe Jackson, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Gary Moore, Deep Purple, John Legend, The Cranberries; As a photographer, Patti Smith, Willie Nelson, Tom Waits, Tom Jones, Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket, John Mellencamp, Eddie Vedder, Florence & the Machine, Bruce Springsteen, CSNY, Dixie Chicks, Beck and, of course, Neil Young.

Joel Bernstein is an acclaimed photographer whose work, spanning more than three decades, chronicles the inner lives and public moments of some of the most important singer-songwriters, performers and musicians of our time. They include Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Prince, Jackson Browne, Laura Nyro, Tom Petty and many others. Bernstein’s many album covers are commonly listed among the most influential in rock’s visual history.

Danny Clinch has established himself as one of the premier photographers of the popular music scene. He has photographed a wide range of artists, from Johnny Cash to Tupac Shakur, from Bjork to Bruce Springsteen. His work has appeared in publications such as Vanity Fair, Spin, Rolling Stone, GQ, Esquire, The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine, among others. Clinch has presented work in numerous galleries and published three books.

For over 40 years, photographer and Modern Folk Quartet founder Henry Diltz’s work has graced hundreds of album covers and has been featured in books, magazines and newspapers. His unique artistic style has produced powerful photographic essays of Woodstock, The Monterey Pop Festival, the Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jimi Hendrix and scores of other legendary artists. Diltz continues his distinguished career, generating new and vibrant photographs that inspire the rock n’ roll fan in each of us. Henry Diltz is a partner in, and is exclusively published and represented by Morrison Hotel Gallery.

