Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Old Lahaina Light Rum
- 1 oz. Old Lahaina Dark Rum
- 1/2 oz. macadamia-nut orgeat
- 1/2 oz. Marie Brizard Orange Curaçao
- 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
Honey Liliko‘i Foam
- 1/2 oz. honey
- 1 oz. liliko‘i purée
- 1 oz. simple syrup
- 1 oz. egg whites
- 1.5 oz. cold water
Method: Mix foam ingredients well and put in a nitrous-oxide (NO2) infuser* to half capacity. Use 4 charges for a liter-sized infuser. (Or blend ingredients on high speed till foamy.) Add lime juice, orgeat, orange curaçao and Old Lahaina Light Rum to mixing glass. Shake with 1 cup cubed ice about 30 seconds and pour into highball glass. Float dark rum. Top with honey-liliko‘i foam and garnish with pineapple half moon. * Available on Maui at Bargreen Ellingson Restaurant Supplies, 380 Ho‘okahi Street in Wailuku Industrial Park.
Note: Recipe makes enough foam for 4 cocktails. Keeps for a couple of days in canister, refrigerated.
And this is why you go to monkey pod to have the best Mai tai you’ll EVER have. They keep me coming back