A good spa can transport you. The finest do so while remaining rooted in their surroundings. Using Maui as inspiration — from locally sourced ingredients to a massage performed in the ocean — these treatments will have you drifting away like an island breeze.

Text by Lehia Apana, John Giordani, Sarah Ruppenthal, Diane Haynes Woodburn

Illustrations by Erin Makai

NOTE: Please verify current pricing on spa websites.

Bee Here Now

THE TREATMENT: Honey Macadamia Nut Indulgence

Spa Grande at Grand Wailea

GrandWailea.com/experience/spa

WHAT IT INCLUDES: This buzz-worthy treatment dips into nature’s pharmacy, incorporating the healing powers of raw honey for a truly natural glow. It begins with a full body massage using an elixir of coconut oil and honey from apiaries in Hāna. A propolis sheath — created by bees and rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids — is smoothed onto the skin. A warm towel enhances absorption, while a macadamia-nut foot scrub tops off this deliciously decadent session.

A FIX FOR: With its deeply hydrating properties, this sweet treatment is the remedy for thirsty, sun-stressed skin.

THE PERKS: Opulent décor, bountiful amenities and first-class service are hallmarks of this aptly named spa. With forty treatment rooms and a labyrinth of therapy stations spanning the 50,000-square-foot venue, it’s worth arriving early and staying late. Borrowing from the Hawaiian concept of ahupua‘a (climatic division of land), the “Healing Waters of Maui” hydrotherapy circuit invites guests to experience every step of the water journey. Five nutrient-rich baths mimic clouds, waterfalls, streams, rainforest and ocean, and were meticulously crafted by the spa director and other wellness professionals, who visited each region to ensure that what you experience at the spa is what you feel in nature.

NICE SURPRISE: Spa attendants offer complimentary scrub downs to slough away dead skin cells and stimulate the senses before each treatment. Guests can also request a free skin analysis that uses a special lamp to detect your skin’s hydration levels, signs of aging and oil production.

WHY WE LOVE IT: Raise your hand if the best part of any salon visit is the precut hair wash. (Okay, you can put your hand down now.) I was slightly bewildered when the therapist asked if I’d like a scalp massage; apparently, there are the odd few who decline this service — oh, the travesty! With each stroke and gentle knead, it’s as if a week’s worth of stress, to-do lists and deadlines were being extracted straight through my noggin.

THE COST: $245 (Sunday–Thursday), $265 (Friday–Saturday) for 80 minutes — Lehia Apana

