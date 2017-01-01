Stories, photos and video by Lehia Apana

8 a.m. Today is all about cruising in style. Maui’s most scenic drives are amplified when explored behind the wheel of a convertible 1957 Porsche Speedster reproduction from Maui Roadsters. A thirty-minute tutorial prepares you for an island-style road trip. 122 Kio Loop, Kīhei; MauiRoadsters.com

8:45 a.m. Impress the valet and any lingering paparazzi as you roll up to the chic Andaz Maui at Wailea. Fuel up at the resort’s Ka‘ana Kitchen, where a lavish buffet offers locally sourced ingredients and island-style favorites gone gourmet. Spice things up with the wildly popular Adoboloco hot sauces. (Oprah’s a fan!) They’re made on island, and the “Mangoes! Bumbye!” is a flavor collaboration that includes Hawaiian chili peppers grown on the resort’s grounds. Palm trees and ocean views complete the meal. 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea; Maui.Andaz.Hyatt.com 10 a.m. Head across the central valley to Maui’s north shore. Stretch your legs and explore Pā‘ia’s surf-inspired specialty shops, then continue up Baldwin Avenue.

11:30 a.m. Before reaching Makawao, take an easy detour onto Hāli‘imaile Road and stop at Makai Glass Creations, where you can watch artisans shape delicate sculptures before your eyes. 903 Hāli‘imaile Road, Hāli‘imaile; MakaiGlass.com. Alternately, continue on Baldwin Avenue and visit Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center — located at historic Kaluanui Estate — and view the current exhibit. 2841 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao; HuiNoeau.com

12:30 p.m. Giddy-up Baldwin Avenue to cowboy-infused Makawao town, stopping for lunch at the open-air Makawao Garden Café, then browse the area’s stylish boutiques. 3669 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao; MakawaoGardenCafe.LetsEat.at

2 p.m. Above Makawao Avenue, Baldwin becomes Olinda Road, winding through eucalyptus tree tunnels (ahh, deep breaths!) and undulating pasturelands. Follow it to a pot of gold: Rainbow Acres Cactus and Succulent Gardens. Peruse the hundreds of weird and wonderful varieties at this picturesque outpost. 2233 Olinda Road, Makawao. Limited hours; schedule at RnbowAc.maui.net.

4 p.m. The voyage continues as you head towards ‘Ulupalakua, navigating the photogenic twists and turns until reaching Sun Yat-sen Park in Kēōkea, a serene tribute to this former Maui resident and the man known as the father of modern China.

5:30 p.m. Past Kēōkea and ‘Ulupalakua, the pavement opens to Maui’s road less traveled, flanked by arid countryside and staggering Pacific Ocean views. Drive about eight miles past Sun Yat-sen Park and put the car in park to enjoy arguably the most surreal sunset view on Maui.

8 p.m. Albeit reluctantly, return your Speedster.

Born and bred on Maui, Lehia Apana has explored the island from every angle — and she’s still at it. Each issue, we’ll highlight some of her favorite spots and new discoveries. Read more at Everyday Maui.