Locals Know Where to Eat on Maui!

Maui offers so many culinary adventures that the choices are almost too much to digest. Never fear — you’ve got a local guide in your corner, with answers to the question, “Where should I eat today?” (Our advice: Try them all!)

Story by Becky Speere

A Fianco

Joy! Oh joy! Lahaina’s newest lunch addition is Sale Pepe’s sister restaurant — located, as its name says in Italian, “next to” that award-winning venue. A Fianco is osteria food at its best. The menu changes weekly, but if you’re lucky, they’ll be offering locally grown, wild arugula (sylvetta) salad with a light olive oil and lemon dressing, topped with shaved parmesan; house-made al dente strozzapreti tossed with jade-green Maui kale pesto; or panini like the kind you find on the streets of Florence — with tender grilled broccolini, tomato and scamorza (smoked mozzarella) on the thinnest panini bread, baked in the restaurant’s pizza oven. And, yes, Chef Michele offers two of his famous pizzas, as well. It’s a simple and short menu, but we bet even Mario Batali would approve. Mangiare insieme! Located in the Lahaina Town Center, opposite Foodland.

878 Front St., Lahaina | 808-667-7667 | SalePepeMaui.com