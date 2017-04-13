36th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival June 8-11

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Festival Golf Tournament

The Bay Course, Kapalua – 7:00 am

Not included in 4-day pass; sold separately

Advance registration required

Regional Focus: New Oregon Wine Seminar & Tasting

Merriman’s, Kapalua – 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

The Willamette Valley is evolving and there is a great movement underway, an evolution of viticulture, winemaking and flavor! Discover some of the top players on this scene and taste some amazing samples of their newest projects.

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Adam Lee – Siduri

Tony Rynders – Zena Crown Winery

Jay Somers – J. Christopher Wines

Erik Kramer – Willakenzie Estate Winery

Regional Focus: “Cruising Highway 101” Paso Robles – Wine Seminar & Tasting

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua – 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Road-trippin’ through Paso Robles and their eleven new AVA’s diversity of grapes, styles & fun!

Confirmed winemakers/wineries to date:

Scott Shirley – Justin Vineyards

Wes Hagan – J. Wilkes

Chloé Asseo – L’Aventure Winery

Karl Wicka – Turley Wine Cellars

The Grand Tasting – Kapalua Style

Montage Kapalua Bay – 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Premium wines are showcased with fabulous gastronomic indulgences from Kapalua Resort restaurants and friends. A walk-around tasting and evening under the stars; all on the oceanfront grounds of Montage Kapalua Bay.