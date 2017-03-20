Homegrown Fashion

Who better to know how to live in style on an island than local designers?

Stylist: Tori Speere | Photographer: Ben Ferrari | Art Director: John Giordani | Hair & Makeup: Ry-n Shimabuku | Model: Victoria-Elle Harders | Assistants: Amber Caires & Kamehana Lee | Location: Maui Tropical Plantation

A ZEST FOR STYLE

Vintage beaded jacket, $169, by and at Salt on the Rocks. Troy cutout stretch jersey sports bra by Olympia Activewear, $80 at Driftwood. Pleated high-waisted skirt, $139, by and at Tamara Catz. Urban Ice necklace, $700, and cuff, $600, by and at Roberta-Ann Weisenburg. Orbit cuff, $295, by and at UrbanOcean Designs. Aquamarine apatite and chrysoprase cascade hoop earrings, $190, by and at RueBelle.

GARDEN VARIETY

Zuma jacket, $295; fire opal and lapis necklace, $295; azurite geode necklace, $350; by and at Wings Hawaii. Maliko dress by Acacia, $168; Mahina hoop earrings by Jasmine Honey, $120; both at Driftwood. Asset turquoise beaded bracelet by Origin Z, $65 at Holiday & Co. Spotted leather clutch, $94, and Lynda tote, $252, both by Alola, at Hale Zen. Abeo sandals in mushroom, $149 at The Walking Co. Moon journal, $10, by and at Kealopiko.