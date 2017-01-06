Crab Cannelloni / Manicotti Recipe

Taverna’s Maui Crab Cannelloni / Manicotti*

Servings: 6–8 (2–3 filled pastas per person)

Prep Time: 2 hours

Pasta

8 oz. all-purpose flour

6 egg yolks

1 whole egg

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp. whole milk

pinch of salt

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Knead dough for 5 minutes, then let rest at room temperature for 1 hour. Prepare crab filling and marinara. When ready to assemble, roll dough into thin sheets and cut into 4”x4” portions. (Dough may be blanched to reduce cooking time.)

*This recipe is for homemade cannelloni. If you use store-bought manicotti (available at Whole Foods Market), boil it for 3 minutes, drain and rinse under cool water. Blanch only until firm-tender; pasta will continue to soften during baking. Use a pastry bag for ease in stuffing the tubular pasta with crab filling.

Crab Filling

1 lb. mascarpone

1 lb. ricotta

1/2 lb. crabmeat

1 tsp. champagne vinegar

1/2 c. arugula, blanched and thinly sliced

1/4 c. grated Parmesan

zest from one lemon

salt and pepper, to taste

Mix all ingredients by hand. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Marinara

5 lbs. locally grown tomatoes, chopped (reserving juices); or 4 28-oz. cans of San Marzano tomatoes

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 c. basil leaves, loosely packed

10 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp. sugar, or to taste

salt and pepper, to taste

Sauté garlic in olive oil on medium heat ‘til tender (about 5 minutes). Add remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer. Simmer on low for 2–4 hours, stirring occasionally, to desired thickness and flavor.** Adjust salt and pepper, as needed.

**Cooking time varies with fresh tomatoes, which may differ in flavor, moisture, or meatiness. Use your judgment, or purchase a high-quality, ready-made marinara (also available at Whole Foods Market).

Topping: 2 c. mozzarella, grated

Assembly: Cover bottom of 9”x13”baking dish with 3 c. marinara. Place 2 generous Tbsp. of filling in middle of pasta, and roll up. Place in prepared pan and repeat until filled. Cover filled pasta with 4 c. marinara and top with grated mozzarella. Bake at 350° till sauce bubbles and mozzarella begins to turn golden brown. Remove from oven and let sit in pan for 10 minutes before serving.

Leftover pasta and filling may be used in other dishes, such as lasagna or ravioli. Pasta may be dried for later use.