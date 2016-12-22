Servings: 8 | Prep Time: 1.5 hour | Cooking Time: 2 hours

ROUILLE

4 baguette slices, diced

3 Tbsp. water

2 garlic cloves

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

METHOD In a mini food processor, sprinkle the diced bread with the water and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cayenne, and salt, and process until coarsely chopped. With the processor running, slowly pour the olive oil through the feed tube and process until smooth and pastelike. Refrigerate.

CROUTON

8 slices of baguette, 1/2” thick, cut on a bias

1 whole garlic clove, peeled

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

METHOD Preheat broiler. Arrange baguette slices on a baking sheet and broil 6” from the heat until the slices are golden brown around the edges. Rub each slice with the remaining garlic clove and drizzle lightly with olive oil.

BOUILLABAISSE

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 leeks, white & light-green sections only, thinly sliced

1 onion, medium diced

1 fennel bulb, cored and medium diced (reserve frond tops)

3 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

2 tomatoes, medium diced

2 bay leaves

pinch of saffron

5 c. lobster stock*

1 1/2 lb. fingerling potatoes, cut into 1/2” coins

1/4 tsp. cayenne

2 doz. littleneck clams, scrubbed

1 lb. each monchong, mahimahi, and skinless red snapper, cut into 1” pieces

*Whole Foods Market in the Maui Mall carries canned lobster stock. Or purchase a 2.5 pound refrigerated tub of lobster base for stock at Maui Rimfire Imports, 781 Eha St., #A, in Wailuku.

METHOD: In a very large, deep skillet, heat the 3 Tbsp. olive oil. Add the leeks, onion, fennel, and chopped garlic and cook over moderate heat until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until they begin to break down, about 5 minutes. Add the bay leaves and saffron and bring to a boil. Add the lobster stock and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat until the vegetables are very tender, about 20 minutes. Discard the bay leaves, pour into blender and purée.

Strain through a fine sieve set over a skillet, pushing on the solids to extract all the flavor. Add the potatoes and cayenne pepper to the broth and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat until potatoes are just tender, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the clams, cover and cook for 3 minutes. Add the monchong, cover and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the snapper and mahimahi, cover and simmer until all the clams have opened and the fish has cooked through, about 4 minutes.

ASSEMBLY: Place the toasted croutons on the bottom of a warmed shallow soup bowl. Ladle the seafood and broth over the croutons, and serve immediately, garnished with a dollop of rouille and a light sprinkle of chopped fennel fronds. Pass extra rouille in a bowl for garlic lovers.